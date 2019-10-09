With picture perfect weather for an outdoor evening event, Romney’s 2nd annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 was another successful event sponsored by the Refresh Restart Romney volunteers.
Upon entering the gates at the Loy Foundation’s Bottling Works each person received a commemorative Oktoberfest stein, and then they seemed to have been magically transported across the Atlantic Ocean to Bavaria, with many German national flags, Bavarian statsflagg-inspired blue and white checkered banners and decorations, and signs written in German on display.
Aromas of the tasty food provided by local vendor Chef Paul enticed hungry participants with traditional German bratwurst and soft pretzels as well as burgers, pork and sauerkraut and other foods.
The price of admission provided each person with unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, or wine provide by Patty Anderson of Anderson’s Corner, while Bill Calvert and Bob Kidwell helped to keep the steins full with a selection of craft beer and other libations.
The music provided by Butterscotch Blonde, was very popular, and not only had people tapping their toes but inspired many to dance. Like last year, there were several games like darts, giant Jenga, ladder-golf and cornhole that saw action all evening long.
However, the highlight of the evening was the Stein Holding Contest. This year the women outperformed the men, with women’s winner Monica Voit Meyers holding her stein an impressive 13.5 minutes, while Richard Kizer outlasted all the younger men to win the men’s competition.
Local artist Barbie Hillenbrand created many unique Oktoberfest decorations, including a giant welcome sign (in German of course), a new photo-cutout, a festive blue-and-white candy-striped maypole (or Maibaum) with colorful blue-and-white ribbon streamers that was topped with 2 tiers of evergreen wreaths, and a directional sign post reminiscent of one found across much of the Bavarian countryside.
Not coincidentally, the signpost pointed the way to U.S. towns with names of German origin such as Vienna, W.Va. A giant wall hanging of the famous Rothenburg ob der Tauber town gate provided many people the perfect opportunity to take photos that made it look like they actually were in Germany.
A question that is often asked is “Why is Oktoberfest held in September?” The answer to this question originates with the public festivals associated with the royal wedding of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, later King Ludwig I, to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810.
The decision to repeat and expand the festivities in subsequent years, eventually led to moving the start of Oktoberfest into September when the days are longer and the weather warmer. Today’s modern Oktoberfest in Munich is the largest festival in the world and begins in September, usually ending on the first Sunday in October unless that date is October 1 or 2, in which case the festival is extended slightly to run until October 3.
Refresh Restart Romney events are made possible by a dedicated group of volunteers, and donors. The proceeds from the Oktoberfest and Casino Night in May help fund the many town beautification projects that the group undertakes such as; the painting of the playgrounds at the schools, the purchase and upkeep of the colorful flags that line Main Street, and the seasonal floral decorations in the wrought iron baskets that top many of the old parking meters.
In the end, by all accounts, everyone had fun at the Oktoberfest, which was the main reason for the event. But, even better, Refresh Restart Romney’s Treasurer, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said that by her initial accounting the event ended up with a net positive balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.