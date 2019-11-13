All the hype last year about the county starting recycling was primarily smoke and mirrors.
That might sound a little harsh, but recycling in this county does not include aluminum cans, glass or plastic. So, what’s left?
Cardboard.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m no tree hugger, as some would call it. But I do believe we have a major responsibility to protect this planet we live on. And I just spent 3 weeks in India where recycling consists of (literally) walking outside and just throwing it everywhere.
Everywhere you turned there were plastic bottles and trash. In some places I watched people just walk up and dump it in a pile where cows, hogs, dogs and anything else would gather to scavenge through the trash. In some cases, I watched cows chewing on the bottles.
I’m writing this article today because I could see America becoming like India, except only worse because places like China have stopped taking our plastic. Lots of Americans talk a good game when it comes to recycling, but frankly, I bet if you thought about it you rarely recycle anything.
As a matter of fact, some of you don’t even want to finish this column today. I’m boring you or you think I’ve gone daft.
But I’ve seen firsthand what we could look like if we continue to turn a blind eye to this issue. I’ve seen firsthand what streets and neighborhoods could look like when people don’t care.
So, I’m not going to just preach at you, but rather give you some practical ideas on how to start changing the things we do and become more proactive.
I do want to praise one of my neighbors who has taken it upon herself to recycle plastic bottles for our subdivision because she believes it has to start someplace.
I want to give you a little perspective on what I know. Almost 35 years ago I was asked to be part of a group that would look at recycling for a company I worked for. They employed over 48,000 employees.
In just one of the offices I worked at, we had just over 1,400 people and our Styrofoam cup usage was over 4,000 cups a day — and over a thousand bottles and cans of beverages sold from vending machines, just to give you an idea of how much recyclables were created daily from one location.
I had to take a close look at myself before I wrote this because I knew I wasn’t just going to preach something and not live up to a standard I’m asking others to. I drink a lot of water on a daily bases and I like my water cold so several years ago I purchase these great stainless-steel cups and thermoses; knockoff Yetis if you will.
When I used to buy my coffee out — and sometimes still do — I would for many years bring my own cup and had it filled. I did it because I didn’t want to waste the cup. Maybe I was recycling and didn’t even know it.
As I mentioned a few years ago, I invested in several stainless-steel containers and I started carrying my iced coffee and tea or anything else I wanted to drink with me. I know I’m strange, but most days I only carry 2 different jugs.
I wasn’t even thinking about recycling at that moment in time; I just wanted my stuff to stay cold or hot depending on what it was.
I rarely drink soda, but I do enjoy a beverage called Izzee that is a sparking water and juice drink. It comes in aluminum cans and while I don’t drink sodas, my kids and grandkids do so I started rinsing out the cans and threw them in a 55-gallon drum.
The only reason I started doing that was I visited a friend who had rented out his cottage at the beach to some guys for a week and when he returned to the house after they left (I happened to be there) he found 6 42-gallon bags full of beer cans. That’s a lot of cans.
For grins I told him to load them in my truck and we would stop by the recycling facility and see what we could get. Aluminum was high at the time and we got enough money to buy Chinese food for 7 of us.
Not bad for some trash. I’ve kept up the habit and take my cans in once every 6 months or so.
Anyway, enough digression.
After I returned from India, I started to evaluate my plastic bottle consumption. I drink 6 plastic 16-ounce bottles per day, times 365 days is 2,190 bottles a year. Enough to fill 10 of those 42-gallon plastic bags over the course of a year.
And that’s just one person.
I also figured the cost of that many water bottles and I’m fussy; I only purchase Deer Park. I spent just over $120 a year if I bought it by the case; not much in the scheme of things.
In India almost everyone uses a reverse osmosis system because the water is so badly polluted. They use it for drinking and cooking.
Since I always put ice in my water jugs and then fill them with water from these plastic bottles to take with me everywhere I go, I determined that buying bottled water and creating junk for the landfill was no longer necessary.
You can purchase a decent reverse osmosis system for anywhere from $100 to $400 and they are easily installed.
I figured even if I spend $300 on one of the better systems that the first $120 would be covered by the cost of buying bottled water in the first year. And I would not create more trash for the landfill.
By the end of the second year, I will have paid for the system and saved about 4,000 plastic bottles.
There is a link below that reviewed some of the top systems out there and a link to an Amazon page with good information about reverse osmosis.
There are several things to consider before purchasing.
How many gallons a day do you need, does your well water have bacteria, does the system replace the minerals in the water so as to add back flavor.
I know — does water have flavor? Yes.
I know that we have some minor bacteria in my water, so I have a whole house UV system for my water which means I don’t need to purchase an RO system with UV. Since I will only be using it for drinking water, I don’t need a high-volume output unit; for me 75 gallons a day is overkill, but it is the minimum.
Many of us don’t want to be bothered or think that what’s happening in India can’t happen to us here in America. Well, it can. So, just some facts you might not know.
China stopped taking plastic “for the protection of the environment and people’s health,” Nearly all of America’s plastic went to China. Single-use containers — drove imports up rapidly.
Yearly global imports grew 723 percent, to around 15 million megatons. For developed nations like the United States, it can be more economical to push plastics out of the country rather than recycling them.
“Vietnam has already reached a cap on how much waste it can handle: the country has announced it will not accept any more imports of plastic scraps until next October.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Quite frankly, a few months ago I laughed when New York said no more plastic straws. And I laughed when Massachusetts banned plastic grocery bags, along with Seattle and San Francisco.
I mean, come on; they are a little eccentric when it comes to that stuff anyway.
I really laughed out loud when I got a survey asking if I would bring my own containers to places like Wal-Mart and other large chains to get your laundry soap and shampoo and a myriad of other products rather than buying it prepackaged. But it doesn’t sound nuts to me anymore.
I looked in my house and realized that almost everything I have in my cabinets or on my shelves has a plastic throwaway container. I mean virtually everything. Think about that for one minute.
I wouldn’t mind saving my plastic 2- gallon container that my laundry detergent comes in. Or my Downy, or Clorox, or my olive oil, Dawn dish soap or Cascade, or, or, or…if it would help.
Just for laughs open your kitchen cabinets and see how much plastic you have.
Maybe instead of buying a case of 42 16-ounce water bottles you bought one-gallon jugs that would save about the equivalent of 32 plastic bottles. If each of us could eliminate one item that would be a start. It all begins with one person and one item at a time.
I’ve started, will you?
