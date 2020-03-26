Urgent Service Update:
Effective immediately, Apple Valley Waste will be suspending the bulk item pick up program in Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties in WV and Washington County Maryland, including Hancock. This change in service is for the protection of staff and patrons. All items must be bagged. If you have a larger item that can fit in a trash bag, you may bag it for pick-up. The goal is to limit staff exposure to surfaces and objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.