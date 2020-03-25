Over in Sports this week we polished up an epic article I wrote 10 years ago, celebrating the 50th (now 60th) anniversary of Romney High School’s unbeaten state basketball champions.
But we can’t retell that tale without repeating my companion column from March 10, 2010, that (ultimately) focused on the incomparable R.Z. Wilson, who will always live in my mind as a sharp teenager.
There was a time in my early adulthood when I didn’t cry for about, oh, 10 or 12 years – just a slightly shorter time span than the 13 years I avoided going to the dentist.
It wasn’t that I was afraid of dentists. I was just going through my invincible 20s, moving around a lot, and generally without much money or medical coverage.
One day I woke up and I was about 31 and figured I ought to get those pearly whites checked. I’ve been a see-you-every-6-months-Dr.-Nichols kind of guy ever since.
But the crying? I was scared to do that. Real men don’t, you know.
I didn’t cry when I went head-first over the handlebars of a bicycle and dislocated my shoulder — and I’m an absolute wuss about physical pain.
I didn’t cry when my grandfather died or my business went belly up.
And truth be told, I’m not even sure when I figured out how to cry again.
All know is that now I’m a sentimental sap who can cry at the drop of a hat.
I went to meet up with my parents once when they were visiting at friends right before Christmas. I walked in to see them for the first time in months while the movie “White Christmas” was playing in the background just at the point where all the soldiers stand up at the inn in Vermont and start serenading their former general with, “We’ll follow the old man wherever he wants to go” and darned if I didn’t start bawling my eyes out in front of everyone.
Unspeakable joy and sweet moments are almost always the culprits that set me off, but like a chocoholic, I’ll dip into the bittersweet as well.
All of this is brought to mind by the big article I’ve been working on for this week — the 50th anniversary of Romney High winning its first and only state basketball championship.
It’s a story of great joy — a community’s pride and a team’s sports achievement. But, even more it’s the sweet, sweet story of friends living a dream.
Friends then and friends now.
And I’m not even sure it was their own dream they were living out as much as it might have been the town’s — or maybe my own projected back over all those decades.
Needless to say, I’ve been crying a lot. Now I’m guilty of crying when I reread things I’ve written because of the memories they stir up. I was reviewing entries for the West Virginia newspaper contest and found myself choking up over the tales of the Hot Stove championship and that muddy come-from-behind football victory at Hedgesville that I wrote as an epic poem.
So my own notes and drafts on this 1960 basketball story have had me sniffling.
So have old copies of the Review.
There was a kid in Romney then named Ronald Z. Wilson. Everyone who knows him calls him R.Z.
R.Z. really brought the story of this team alive for me. Yes, I’ve known Donnie Davis for a year or 2 and yes, I saw the greater part of that team at the Trojan fall sports kickoff luncheon last August.
But when I opened our archives, there was the smiling face of R.Z. Wilson, who penned a weekly column, “Wilson on Romney Sports” while he was in high school here.
R.Z. knew that team. He went to school with the players. He was a junior during the championship season and manager of the team.
But more than that, R.Z. was a storyteller. In a couple hundred words a week he recorded the highs and lows — OK, there weren’t really any lows — of the effort to win a state basketball championship.
I wish I could write with the voice and authority R.Z. had as he told this story from the inside out. He was droll when his teenage enthusiasm didn’t get the better of him. He was observant and descriptive.
He recorded the important points and passed on the small moments, like Dave Kirk’s off night on his birthday or Donnie Davis losing his contact lens during the sectional semifinals — the first contacts ever worn in this area — to one referee’s disbelief.
I only hope that in my retelling of the story that I can engage you, gentle reader, as much as I have been by the legendary Ronald Z. Wilson, who I would give my eyeteeth to speak with.
Just make sure some Kleenex is handy if that happens.
