CAPON BRIDGE — Candidates for next year’s Capon Bridge municipal election must file for candidacy at town hall between Jan. 13 and Jan. 26 for their names to appear on the ballot, Town Clerk Penny Feather announced at the Dec. 10 Town Council meeting — the first in the council’s new meeting room.
Though only candidates who file between Jan.13-26 will appear on the ballot, write-in candidates have until April 21 to file.
The election will be held June 9, and the winning candidates will take office July 1. Available positions are mayor, recorder and 2 seats on the Town Council.
The mayor’s office has been vacant since July, so the successful candidate will serve just 3 years, the years remaining in the current term. The recorder and council members will serve until 2024.
Capon Bridge Recorder Laura Turner has been acting mayor since July, following state guidelines calling for the town recorder to assume the mayor’s duties if necessary. She was appointed to her position as recorder by the Town Council after Recorder Dorinda Strother resigned in November 2017.
As of last week, Turner had not decided for which office she should file.
The 2 seats available on the town council are currently held by Tom Hinkle, last re-elected in 2016, and Christopher Turner, who was appointed by the Town Council to replace Kathleen Schilling, who resigned in August 2016.
The town council’s new meeting room was created by dividing the former meeting room to provide an office for Feather and Lidi Spence. The plan was proposed by Police Lt. Miles Spence, who constructed the dividing wall.
The new meeting room held a conference table at which the mayor and council members sat facing attendees, for which 16 folding chairs were provided —insufficient for the overflow crowds attending discussions of the sewer ordinance 2 years ago, but adequate for the more typical audience of 11 last week.
The result was praised as “close and personal” by Mayor Turner. She said later that new furniture on order would allow more space, and they could consider meeting elsewhere if an issue arose that attracted larger audiences.
In other business, the council approved Missy Arnold’s request to decorate the fence along the sidewalk between the Ruritan Community Center and Capon River Road with shatter-proof “Ornaments of Hope.”
Active in the parental rights movement, Arnold will decorate the ornaments with names of children separated from their families by the state. She showed the council pictures of her own girls she has not seen in 3 years and said “keeping kids away from the entire family is not in anyone’s best interest.”
The council also approved a request by surveyor Rick Davy and property owner John Brad Wotring to revise property lines between the house at 3600 Northwestern Pike, owned by a Wotring family trust, and the adjoining vacant lot used for hay, so that the house can eventually be sold.
A scheduled appearance by DOT District 5 engineer Lee Thorne to discuss Tannery Row was postponed to January.
The town offices will be closed on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and at 1 p.m. New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).
