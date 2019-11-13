A grant to fund a feasibility study for a new building on campus has been awarded to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development fund is sending $46,000 to Eastern for a feasibility and design analysis for its proposed Mountain Sky Center.
The building would house workforce and economic development initiatives for the school’s 5-county area that includes Hampshire.
Rep. Alex Mooney made the grant announcement Thursday.
* * *
West Virginia Family Reading Week begins Sunday. Call the Hampshire County Public Library for activities.
* * *
Gas prices rose across West Virginia last week. The average price of a gallon stood at $2.56 Sunday, up 2.7 cents in a week and 2.2 cents in a month.
The average at 1,154 Mountain State outlets was still 14.9 cents cheaper than a year earlier, gasbuddy.com reported.
The national average of $2.61 Sunday stood down 1.5 cents in a week, 3.5 cents in a month and 6.8 cents in a year.
