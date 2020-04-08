ROMNEY — The disciplinary hearing for Hampshire High School Principal DiAnna Liller began last Thursday, and while the board ran out of time to make its decision, the results from the investigation report showed evidence of harassment, retaliation and insubordination.
The Thursday night hearing, which ran from 6 p.m. until midnight, was not a full-blown evidentiary hearing; rather, it was an opportunity for the board to understand the reasoning behind Superintendent Jeff Pancione’s recommendation to suspend and terminate Liller as HHS principal, as well as a time for the board to hear from Liller.
Liller announced in December that she will resign June 30. She was placed on paid administrative leave in late January after a complaint about her conduct was filed.
“This is not about the stadium. This is not about Trey Stewart,” board attorney Kim Croyle said. “What this is about is a principal following the state and federal policies, procedures and laws and whether that principal has violated your harassment policies by conducting behavior that is, in itself, harassment or retaliation.”
She also noted that the 2-inch binders in front of each board member contained documents, including the findings of the investigative report (with redacted witness names) conducted, which support the charges against Liller.
In October, HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart filed a complaint under Title IX against Liller, indicating that “she’s attempted to change his job authority, she’s made unjustified decisions and she’s made it clear that the personal differences are having negative repercussions against him and the athletic department,” paraphrased Croyle.
In January, Liller was placed on leave.
“When any employee makes an allegation of harassment, it must be investigated,” Croyle explained.
She said that once the complaint was made, the investigation report showed evidence that Liller began on a course of retaliation against Stewart.
“She sent out mass emails about the complaint, indicating in those emails that the reason she was leaving was because of the particular person who made the complaint, saying that if that person was gone, then she would stay, and that’s retaliation under the statute and under [the board’s] policies,” Croyle told the board.
When Liller met with Pancione after the investigation was completed and was presented with the charges of harassment and retaliation, she didn’t deny them.
After that meeting, Pancione recommended that Liller be suspended without pay and that her employment be terminated between now and June 1.
“When we had the meeting with Ms. Liller and her representative, the superintendent, after going through everything, offered her the opportunity to resign at that point so that there would not be recommendation of termination on her record,” Croyle explained. “She chose not to do that.”
The report listed “unfair” directives from Liller to Stewart, and according to the testimony of the witnesses in that report, Stewart was a target of disciplinary action more than others.
“The report shows that Liller sought ways to interfere with Mr. Stewart’s duties as athletic director and sought ways to discipline him and to terminate him, which did rise to the level of harassment,” Croyle said.
These charges, as well as some emails sent by Liller, were said to have created a hostile environment that affected the workplace in HHS, negatively affecting office morale.
The report presented to the board also showed evidence of insubordination, including failure on Liller’s part to complete mandatory evaluations for members of her staff at HHS, particularly administrators.
Croyle explained that insubordination on Liller’s part was not grounds for her to be on a performance-improvement plan.
“When you have directives to an employee that they fail to complete, or that they fail to do or they just don’t do, then that’s insubordination and willful neglect of duty,” she said.
Pancione added, “The accounts in the report rise to the level of termination.”
Martinsburg-based attorney Susan Thompson represented Liller Thursday night and voiced concern about the fairness of the investigation against Liller as a whole, saying that if the original complaint against Liller was that of harassment, then the other findings suggest “they wanted to find something.”
“There’s a lot of things that make this suspect,” Thompson said. “The simple truth is, people have to follow the rules.”
While a handful of witnesses were prepared to testify in defense of Liller, only a few of them had time to give their testimonies, including John Smith, a certified public accountant and registered financial consultant who addressed Liller’s connection to the Rannells Field project.
Smith called Liller “knowledgeable and forthcoming” with information as well as “prudent and fiscally responsible.”
“She acted in the best interest of HHS, no doubt in my mind,” Smith said.
Letisha Grapes was another defense witness, whose office is right next to Stewart’s at HHS. She revealed that of Stewart’s requests for funding (for items such as the scoreboard, a baseball field cover, football headsets and more), she was “not aware of any declined funding requests.”
Grapes also called Liller “headstrong and authoritative,” alluding to the reason why Liller’s nickname in the office at HHS was “Hurricane DiAnna,” and that prior to the investigation it was a great working environment.
Grapes said that things only became tense in the workplace after the proceedings started.
In a perfect world, the school board would have time to review the findings of the report and the additional evidence to support Pancione’s recommendation as well as consider the testimony and information provided by the defense before deciding whether or not to approve Liller’s termination.
The hearing was required to end at midnight, and will not be picked back up until early May due to COVID-19 concerns.
