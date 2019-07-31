ROMNEY — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has reopened a 32-year-old cold case involving the disappearance of a Paw Paw woman. Melissa “Missy” Moreland was last seen with some friends on the night of Oct. 24, 1987 at the former High’s Gas Station in Paw Paw, on Winchester Street. She was 21 years old.
Moreland, who would now be 50, left her father’s home on Oct. 23, 1987. She was never heard from again. Moreland lived with her parents who believed she was spending the night with a friend. Her father has since passed away. Due to the fact she had a history of coming and going from the household for days at a time, she wasn’t immediately reported missing.
Then Sheriff William “Bill” Spitzer conducted the initial investigation, though little was discovered foul play was suspected from the start. In 1989 bones and teeth were found in an animal pen along W.Va. 9 in Paw Paw and sent to the state police lab in Charleston for examination and possible identification, however, the remains were not a match.
Sgt. Larry Bradley of the West Virginia State Police followed up the investigation in the 1990s. Law enforcement officials said she may have been seen in the Capon Bridge area in August of 1991.
Dozens were interviewed during both of the initial investigations and although a number of leads developed, including several suspects, no determination could be made as to her whereabouts.
In 1999, the case was once again reopened by the FBI and the West Virginia State Police but turned up no solid leads. After receiving a tip in 2014, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer –– then investigator for Frederick County VA –– and the late Captain John Eckerson of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department followed up and searched a location near Augusta, but nothing was found.
Nearly two years before her disappearance in 1985, Dwight David Walls attacked Moreland and another woman, Sherri Muncy. Both women testified against Walls in court and he was charged with sexual abuse and assault. Walls reached a plea agreement with the court for unlawful wounding.
Walls served 4 months of a yearlong prison sentence and received a controversial Christmas Eve pardon from then Governor Arch Moore. It is unknown if Moreland’s disappearance is related to the assault or whether Walls is a suspect in the case.
A Cumberland radio station reported recently sources say it is believed Moreland may be living in the northern Maryland area and possibly going by a married name. Authorities say Moreland’s DNA and dental records have been entered into a database used to crack cold cases but added that she is presumed dead.
Speaking to WVTN Captain Tim Stapleton of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said “I mean I would like to have found her body or what’s left of her body, to give some type of closure to her family. That’s one of the things I was aiming to do.”
Moreland is a Caucasian female. At the time of her disappearance she was 5’5” and weighed approximately 105 lbs, with light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans, high-top sneakers, a Hampshire High School class of 1984 ring and a watch with a burgundy band.
Authorities say there have been many leads over the last three decades; from people claiming to know Melissa is alive, to those who say they know where her remains are and even a few psychics attempting to assist in the investigation. At press time no conclusive information or new leads have been established.
Anyone with information on Moreland’s whereabouts should contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-258-1067. There is a reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
