WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s 6 hospitals have begun “an incremental easing of restrictions” on diagnostic and surgical procedures.
The system, which includes Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the neighboring multispecialty clinic, resumed elective outpatient diagnostic testing last week.
Elective surgery is beginning at some facilities for patients with time-sensitive medical needs.
The moves come in response to the lifting of restrictions in both West Virginia and Virginia by their governors, Jim Justice and Ralph Northam.
Outpatient health services and clinics offering telehealth visits will continue to do so as appropriate. Valley Health physician practices will continue to see patients via telemedicine and use special precautions for patients who require in-person care.
Valley Health notes that emergency diagnostics and surgeries had continued since restrictions began.
Valley Health has COVID-specific protocols in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and the appropriate treatment of individuals with suspected COVID-19 who seek care at our hospitals and outpatient locations. All patients are pre-screened for COVID-19 before entering a Valley Health facility for their test or procedure. All patients who need an elective surgical or endoscopic procedure will be tested for COVID-19 in advance. Additionally, all patients will wear a facemask upon arrival at a Valley Health facility and throughout the duration of their care. To address social distancing requirements, seating has been removed from some waiting areas. With few exceptions, family members are asked to not accompany patients inside a Valley Health facility and to wait outdoors or in their vehicles.
The hospitals’ ability to provide elective diagnostic and procedural care going forward will depend on many variables - including changing COVID-19 incidence in our region, personal protective equipment supplies, governmental and regulatory changes, and other factors – and may vary over time.
“We must remain responsive to changing conditions and disease prevalence in our community,” said Mark Merrill, Valley Health’s CEO.
