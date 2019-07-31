Capon Bridge’s Capon School Street has been selected as the first site to benefit from the newly reactivated FOCUS WV grant program launched by the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group received a $5,000 check from Brownfields Economic Development Specialist Ray Moeller on Thursday, in a community meeting at the River House. Moeller said it was the first grant to be made since 2012.
FOCUS WV grants support community-based programs faced with barriers to redeveloping particularly challenging sites, and Brownfields Technical Assistance Programs Manager Anna Withrow described Capon School Street as “perfect” for the program
The street, as described in the CBRG grant proposal, is “a poorly planned jumble” of parking, traffic, pedestrians and utility poles, with 2 abandoned fuel tanks in the middle of it all.
Formerly a parking lot serving the town’s elementary and middle schools, it has been used as a street since new schools were built beyond it over 10 years ago, with no improvements made. Nothing has been done to direct traffic through the area or provide safe passage for children walking to school.
The Capon Bridge Town Council has lacked funds to remedy the situation and sought help unsuccessfully. Michelle Warnick, attending as an unofficial representative of the Town Council, said she considered improvements to Capon School Street a top priority.
The pavement is in poor condition – uneven and riddled with potholes and storm drains, one of which currently lacks a grating. Warnick reported that town clerk Penny Feather is working on getting the grating repaired.
Haphazard parking serves 2 churches, the town’s Todd Giffin Memorial Park, and spaces leased to others by the board of education that include the county parks and recreation department’s dining and recreation areas, as well as offices for the county sheriff and assessor and the Capon Bridge station for the county ambulance service.
Given the number of community activities centered in the area, the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group envisions development of a “Capon Bridge Town Square” – though they will seek community input in defining what this might mean.
One possibility mentioned, once the area is organized and improved, is the addition of a Saturday farmers’ market.
The FOCUS WV grant is intended to get the project off the ground. The CBRG plans to do this in 3 stages.
First, 2 abandoned fuel storage tanks impeding traffic through the area will be removed and recycled. The tanks once held diesel fuel and heating oil for the schools, but they have long been drained and serve no purpose.
The state Department of Environmental Protection favors removal of the tanks, which are not up to current standards, and are unregistered. The CBRG has discussed the job with the Hogbin Oil Company, which can do the job and dispose of the tanks properly – at a cost of about $2,200, said Tim Reese, who prepared the grant proposal.
This should be done in August.
Next, a mural will be painted on the recently renovated School Street Studios building. Studio proprietor Jenn Lockwood plans to use a “paint by numbers” approach to involve as many local people as possible - “a collaborative program for children and adults to come together,” Lockwood said.
The design will be drawn on the building, with numbered areas corresponding to numbered cans of different-colored paint. The portions of the building that are too high to reach will be painted first, and then everything that can be safely painted from ground level will be opened to community participation
This will be done in September, though the exact date has yet to be announced.
By November, the CBRG hopes to be ready for its 3rd step – meetings to develop a vision for the area that will include a public meeting as well as meetings with the Capon Bridge Town Council, the American Legion, Fort Edwards, the Capon Bridge Ruritans and both churches located on the street.
Implementing the vision as it develops will require more funding, and CBRG members already have some ideas for funding sources. Those mentioned ranged from the National Endowment of the Arts “Our Town” grants to federal programs for providing children with safe routes to school.
In the meantime, the 2 Brownfields staff members present at the meeting were excited about the plans for use of the FOCUS WV grant received last week.
They plan a display featuring the Capon School Street project at the 2019 WV Brownfields Conference in Morgantown Sept. 10-12. They have offered to make the same display available on site so that community members can view it when the mural is painted on the School Street Studios building. o
