Flue fires and structure fires had county fire crews hopping over a 10-day stretch from the Friday before Christmas until this last Sunday.
“It’s a busy time of year,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons cautioned. “People need to use extra caution with how they’re heating and cooking.”
His Romney crew ran a double call Sunday morning and revisited one of the sites Sunday night.
Romney and Moorefield both responded to a fire reported just this side of the county line on River Road just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
However, “Fire services weren’t rendered,” Parsons said. The blaze was a property owner burning down an outbuilding, which drew the attention of both the Division of Natural Resources and law enforcement.
“It’s not illegal to burn a building as long as you don’t claim the insurance on it,” Parsons noted. “It is illegal to burn processed materials,” which includes practically all materials that go into building.
While they were at the scene, a call came in for a flue fire on Davy Road, which Parsons said resulted in little damage beyond the chimney.
The blaze on River Road rekindled shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
On Christmas Eve morning, Romney and Burlington fire crews responded to a house fire that was confined to the attic. About an hour later, Romney was hauling across the county to Delray to assist North River Valley with another structure fire.
Also on Christmas Eve, Capon Springs, Capon Bridge and squads from Hardy County and Frederick County, Va., responded to an afternoon camper fire at Cacapon Ridge Trail.
On Monday, Dec. 23, a 9:25 a.m. call to 911 drew fire crews from Springfield Valley, Romney, Fort Ashby, Patterson Creek and Old Town, Md., to a trailer home on Forest Road about a mile south of Green Spring.
Parsons called the loss complete and said the cause was likely something to do with the heating.
That evening, Romney responded to a flue fire in Mechanicsburg Gap that caused minimal damage.
On Dec. 20, a Friday, Romney was involved in fighting a couple of fires.
Around 6:45 p.m., squads from Romney, Augusta, North River and Wardensville were called to a home on Carolina Drive south of Rio.
When the 1st crew on the scene discovered a stovetop fire, the other crews were sent back to their stations.
A home off Middle Ridge Road west of Romney exploded into flames just before midnight Dec. 20.
The house on Whispering Ridge Road, about 3.5 miles west of Romney was a total loss, Parsons said. The cause has not been determined.
“It was fully involved when we arrived,” Parsons said. “We worked for about 5 hours on it.”
Fire crews from Burlington, Moorefield, Springfield Valley and Slanesville also responded. The family received Red Cross assistance.
