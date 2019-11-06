ROMNEY — Operation Christmas Child, organized by Samaritan’s Purse International Relief Foundation, has a drop-off location for gift-filled shoeboxes this upcoming National Shoebox Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
The Hampshire County drop-off location for shoeboxes is at Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix Place in Romney. Drop-off hours for National Shoebox Collection Week are:
- Monday (Nov. 18)-Friday (Nov. 22) 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday (Nov. 23) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sunday (Nov. 24) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday (Nov. 25) 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Samaritan’s Purse asks that people who want to participate in the shoebox donation choose to send their box to either a boy or a girl in one of 3 different age groups: 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. After filling an average-sized cardboard or plastic shoebox with appropriate gifts such as toys, school supplies or hygiene products, a donation of $9 will provide a label for the box. After labeling the shoebox with the provided label, participants can bring the boxes to Safe Haven Tabernacle.
For more information on the Operation Christmas Child program and how to pack the shoeboxes, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/. For further local information, contact Kathy Jeffreys at either 304-496-8237 or 304-822-0258.
