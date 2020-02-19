WINCHESTER — Former Pittsburgh Steelers great, Hall of Fame inductee and award-winning Fox NFL broadcaster Terry Bradshaw will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival.
Bradshaw is a 4-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a 2-time Super Bowl MVP, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and a multi-Emmy and awarding-winning broadcaster.
The 6-foot-3 Bradshaw was the first player chosen in the 1970 NFL draft and became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in league history. He was the first quarterback to win 4 Super Bowl championships (1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980), making him a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl play.
Widely acknowledged as today’s pre-eminent NFL studio personality, Bradshaw segued to broadcasting as a guest commentator for CBS Sports’ NFC postseason broadcasts (1980-82). He joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984, then became a studio analyst on The NFL Today for four seasons beginning in 1990.
Today, Terry is a co-host and analyst on the Emmy Award-winning NFL pregame show Fox NFL Sunday. In 2006, the nationally prominent Davies-Brown Index rated Terry to be the best-known broadcaster in all of sports.
His work on Fox NFL Sunday earned him Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2009.
Along with his broadcasting career, Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, including Paramount’s recent $100 million hit “Failure to Launch,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Bates.
Bradshaw also lent his unique voice to the $250 million-grossing animated film “Robots.”
Bradshaw hosted his own talk show, “The Home Team with Terry Bradshaw,” the first talk show ever to debut simultaneously on network and syndicated television.
Bradshaw launched a singing career, recording 4 albums, 2 of which were top-selling gospel records nominated for Dove Awards. His cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” became a top-10 country hit.
Festival organizers say the best chances for the public to see Bradshaw will be at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast presented by Grange Insurance at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 2, and during the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. that day. Event tickets and parade seating are currently on sale at www.thebloom.com.
