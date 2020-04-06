Gov. Jim Justice announced today:
- A 4th death in West Virginia
- The eastern panhandle (Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan) is a hot spot and groups should have a max of 5 people
- All businesses must require employees to work from home to the greatest extent possible.
- State Police will assist health departments with enforcement of these orders
- That West Virginia is the highest risk state, and that "we are within a rocks throw" of several hot spots
Gov. Justice also expressed his discontent regarding people not being able to get claims for unemployment. "We need to do better." Right now, at WorkForce, they have the equivalency of 3 call centers. "We have the capability to go 24/7 to get claims filed and questions answered."
