To fight COVID-19 and keep social distancing, some traditional gatherings are taking a break in 2020.
• The memorials services for the Branch Mountain Cemeteries at Three Churches are cancelled.
• The descendants of Albert Gibson Wolfe and Cora Nevada Flory will skip their annual family reunion, which was scheduled for June 6.
• Old Pine Cemetery in Purgitsville will forgo its annual memorial service this year.
• The annual memorial worship service at Fairview Lutheran Church has been cancelled. It was scheduled for this Sunday, May 17. Donations may be sent to Fairview Cemetery 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
• Old Bethel Cemetery’s memorial service has been canceled. Donations for the cemetery can mailed to Old Bethel Church and Cemetery fund, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, treasurer, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
* * *
Courts began phasing in new procedures Monday, the State Supreme Court announced earlier this month.
Local courts are not required to resume in-person proceedings, and retain the discretion to delay, impose additional restrictions, or to continue to hear matters via video or remote technology.
Counties like Hampshire, which are not hot spots, can begin in-person proceedings on Monday and grand jury proceedings on June 15. The 1st date for jury trials is June 29.
* * *
Atlantic Broadband, the cable provider in the Romney and Springfield area, is extending through June 30 its commitment to keep customers who are behind on their bills connected.
The provider will waive late fees and continue to make wifi hotspots available for free.
* * *
The Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese has announced that public Sunday Masses are scheduled to begin with the Masses of May 23-24, if the parish plan submitted by the pastor in accordance with these directives is approved by the bishop.
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass remains in effect until further notice. Sick people and those more susceptible to infection are urged to remain at home and participate in televised or online Masses.
Social distancing will be required at Mass. Those who live in the same household may sit together; otherwise, there must be 6 feet of separation between people.
Wear masks during Mass, except in the moment of receiving Holy Communion.
Some common practices will be omitted — the use of hymnals, holding hands at the Our Father, the Sign of Peace, the offering of the Precious Blood of Christ to the faithful.
