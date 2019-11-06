CHARLESTON – The junior judge from the 22nd Circuit has been named to lead the oversight board for West Virginia’s Court Improvement Program.
In his new unpaid role, Carter Williams will head oversight of a process in place since 1995 to assess foster-case laws and judicial processes and implement system improvement.
Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed Williams last month to replace 9th Circuit Judge Derek Swope, who resigned from the CIP Board.
“I make no pretense that I fill the shoes of Judge Swope,” Williams said.
But, he said, it’s an important behind-the-scenes job that needs done.
“Judge Williams is eager to continue his earlier service to children in abuse and neglect cases and will be a great leader of this very important program,” Walker said.
Legal issues concerning children and the elderly have been 2 pillars of Williams’ career.
From 1999 through 2016 he was as an assistant attorney general serving as statewide legal counsel for the Adult Protective Services Division of the Department of Health and Human Resources and regional legal counsel for the Bureau for Children and Families in 15 counties, including the Eastern Panhandle.
He was a member of the CIP Oversight Board from 2009 through 2012. At the time of his election to the circuit bench in 2016, he was also a member of the West Virginia Financial Exploitation Task Force and the West Virginia Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders.
The Hardy County native has a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and a law degree from the WVU College of Law in 1991.
Around stints in private practice, he served as assistant prosecutor in Hampshire County from 1993 to 1995.
The Supreme Court established the CIP Board in 1995 as a result of the federal Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1993. That act designated federal funding beginning in fiscal year 1995 for grants to state court systems to improve foster care. CIP continues to obtain federal grant funding every year.
The program makes sure that the state’s many child welfare programs comply with federal laws so West Virginia can receive the reimbursements to keep the programs going.
“If this body didn’t exist there’s just no way the state could run its child welfare system,” Williams said. “It would implode. Just on that aspect alone it’s terribly important body.”
