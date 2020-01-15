CHARLESTON — A Hardy County husband and wife have been arrested in the case of a storage facility fire in December.
Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have charged Hunter Todd Largent, 34, and Marci Lyn Largent, 45, with 2nd-degree arson, 20 counts of 3rd-degree arson, 20 counts of willful injury to or destruction of property, and 21 counts of conspiracy on the initial warrants.
The charges amount to 1 set for each of the 20 units in the storage facility at 421 Virginia Ave. in Petersburg that burned on Dec. 14.
The Largents surrendered to police on Jan. 5 and were arraigned in Hardy County Magistrate Court. They are being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Additionally, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be seeking 3 additional felony charges against the couple for causing injuries in an arson-related crime. Firefighters were injured during the blaze.
Assistant State Fire Marshal J.J. Vacchio and Deputy Jesse Earle of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigated.
