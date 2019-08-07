CAPON BRIDGE — Two great voices of a generation of country music come back to life Sunday afternoon in “Lovesick Blues,” a tribute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline.
Celebrated singer Robbie Limon and Capon Bridge’s own Tracy Wygal Withrow will be the voices behind the legends in the 3 p.m. concert at Capon Bridge Middle School. The show benefits the Capon Bridge Public Library and refreshment sales benefit the CBMS parent-teacher organization.
Tickets are $27.50.
Withrow has delighted local audiences for years portraying Patsy Cline, the Winchester native who took Nashville by storm in 1957 and reigned as one of the greats until her untimely death in 1963.
Limon is a staple of the D.C. area and national touring, bringing to life both Hank Williams and Buddy Holly. He has written and starred in plays about both.
Williams was an Alabama native who died at age 29 in 1953, but lives as one of the great influences of country music through the rest of the 20th Century. “Lovesick Blues” was his big crossover hit in 1948.
Sunday’s show will have the 2 performing together as they never did in life, backed by what sponsors are calling a world-class band.
After the show, memorabilia and CDs will be available for purchase.
2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Capon Bridge Public Library in its own facility, a former dental office, after existing for years as a shelf in the Wolford grocery.
The library has moved 3 times since – 1st to the old East End Tavern and then the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad building before its own new building opened in 1995.
Dr. Gardner’s office is now the library museum. o
