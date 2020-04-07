FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK TO OFFER POLITICAL BETTING EXCLUSIVELY IN WEST VIRGINIA
April 7, 2020, New York, NY -- The 2020 Presidential election just got a bit more interesting. Today, the West Virginia Lottery approved the FanDuel Sportsbook to offer betting markets on the 2020 Presidential Election.
Beginning today, the FanDuel Sportsbook will legally be able to take wagers and post odds for the following categories:
- Winner of 2020 Election (Trump -110, Biden +125)
- Democratic Nomination (Biden -714, Cuomo +1400, Sanders +1600)
- Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination (Harris +188, Klobuchar +400)
- US Presidential Election 2020 – Winning Party (Republican -125, Democrat -110)
- State by State Winning Party
The FanDuel Sportsbook in West Virginia will be able to take online wagers immediately on political markets and eventually at the FanDuel Sportsbook inside The Greenbrier. Betting markets will only be available for national elections. Local or state elections are not permitted.
