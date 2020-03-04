SLANESVILLE — Two people were injured and the driver arrested in a pre-dawn accident late last month on Route 29 North.
David L. Delaney, 42, of Paw Paw was charged with being a fugitive from justice; he is wanted on charges in Baltimore and Frederick County, Md.
The 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. on Feb. 19 led sheriff’s deputies, fire crews and rescue squads to a single-vehicle accident on Route 29 about 3 miles east of the Slanesville General Store.
At the scene, deputies recovered a handgun that had been thrown into the woods.
Two passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment and 2 others refused treatment. Authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Fire crews from Slanesville and Augusta, ambulance crews from Augusta, Romney and the county responded to the scene.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely to be filed.
