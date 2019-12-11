ROMNEY — The community is buzzing in preparation for Christmas in Romney, an event that promises music, fun for the kids and a day filled to the brim with activities to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Romney Fire Hall, 175 S. High Street, with Breakfast with Santa. Adults can have breakfast for $10, while 3- to 10-year-olds can eat breakfast and meet Santa for $5.
“We’re going to try to host 400,” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
That’s a far cry from the 150 fed the 1st year the fire company teamed with the Hampshire Review to pull together Christmas in Romney.
“It has taken off like a rocket,” Parsons said.
Santa will be on hand and parents can snap all the pictures they want for free.
While the breakfast is underway, at 9 a.m. the library’s gingerbread house decorating will begin in the basement of the fire hall, running until about 11, and Megan Shanholtz with the Hampshire County Public Library said that people who were interested in their event could just come right down from the breakfast, making it an “easy flow.”
“We have 350 gingerbread houses this year with icing and candy,” said Shanholtz. “So we will be supplying everything for that.”
The Romney Christmas Parade steps off at noon from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and has shaped up to be an incredible collection of community members and groups that come together to show their holiday spirit.
This year, Miss West Virginia, Charlotte Bellotte will be making an appearance during the parade.
“We have more entrants than ever,” said parade organizer Sallie See, who has “fingers crossed” that rain will stay away.
Forecasters have a 30-percent chance of rain Saturday morning.
FNB Bank will be hosting its annual Christmas party for the kids from 1-3 p.m., which, as with years past, will see Santa and goody bags for children.
New this year, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union will be inviting boys and girls to decorate snowman ornaments from 1 to 3 at their new office at the corner of Main and School streets.
In their Advent concert this year, the Honey Bee Music Community Choir will be performing songs of the season. Honey Bee Music owner Elizabeth Podsiadlo explained that there will be a collection taken at the event for the Children’s Home Society in Romney.
“This year’s theme is ‘Is Your Heart Prepared for a King,’” said Podsiadlo. “This is such a happy time, and these songs just make people happy. They even feel a little sad when it’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.