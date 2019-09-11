ROMNEY — Issues about the use of school facilities bookended the school board meeting held last Tuesday.
The meeting was bumped a day later because of the Labor Day holiday.
At the beginning of the meeting a parent from Capon Bridge raised questions about the Capon Bridge Bengals being allowed to use the football field at Capon Bridge Middle School without compensating the county.
Board members pointed out that the policy is to make facilities available for community groups to use, whether it’s Relay for Life at Rannells Field, the Bengals at CBMS or the Romney GFWC bazaar at Romney Elementary.
“It’s all about the kids,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said.
At the end of the meeting, the board pulled a revision of the policy on use of schools from a 3rd and final reading before adoption because changes have been made to the policy.
Instead, it was included in the list of policies approved after a 1st reading a few minutes later and then approved a 2nd time Tuesday morning at a special session. The policy is available for review and comment on the Hampshire County Schools website.
Also at the Sept. 3 meeting:
• Census Bureau representative Steve Swingle made a lengthy presentation on the importance of a full and accurate count next April. He asked the board to appoint a member to a countywide full count committee.
• The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group talked with the board about removing a pair of unused gas tanks buried beneath Capon School Street.
• Approval of routine items including fundraisers drew a suggestion from Vice President Ed Morgan that the group try for some fresh projects. “I can’t stand another Krispy Kreme donut,” he quipped.
• Policy updates were approved for class rank, outside groups distributing materials, equal employment opportunity and lateral employee transfers.
At a special meeting Tuesday morning:
• The board approved the hiring of an assistant principal at Hampshire High School to replace Orie Pancione, who is taking a position at Frankfort as of Sept. 16.
Adam Feazell from Hurricane High School is expected to start at HHS Sept. 24.
• Special Education Director Dave Simanski explained to the board that homebound services would be provided to students who could not attend class because they hadn’t had the required immunizations under West Virginia law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.