KEYSER — The Folk Legacy Trio of George Grove and Rick Dougherty, formerly with the Kingston Trio, and Jerry Siggins of the Dapper Dans and the Diamonds will bring their talents to the region for one show only Sept. 28.
These three men have been involved with the music of the great folk era since it's very beginning and will present their rendition of many familiar tunes in the 7:30 p.m. concert at Church McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Advance tickets are available at Anderson's Corner, Romney, or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465. On-line tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College.
