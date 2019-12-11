Troubling issue
Editor:
It seems to be confirmed that the US House of Representatives has lost all sense of fairness and common-sense....maybe most of America.
The current impeachment issue is troubling and in our face nearly everyday, all day, filled with distortions, deceptions, half-truths, and some view total false accusations. All this stuff we’ve become accustomed to expect from politicians from all political parties. However, the current one sided, “he said, she said, hear-say” environment is missing a vital factual ingredient from the US Constitution. Or maybe the US Congress lives outside the US Constitution until the Constitution meets “their“ expectation?
Sixth Amendment to US Constitution” In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.
One does not have to be a President Trump supporter or anti-Trump supporter to recognize that the US Constitution guarantees each and every one of us as innocent until proven guilty, with the right to face our accuser in public(no secret hearings), fight with every factual resource we can muster, in an open, fair and balanced legal procedure.
There is no limit to the argument as to what aspects of the Sixth Amendment or equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment applies to Congress, or what does not. Given impeachment is considered a political action, it appears Congress can build Articles of Impeachment at anytime of their choosing, based on anything someone may have heard someone else say, presume, or think.
Is there any room for “common sense” in America today? Can the average American not conclude the current impeachment process is anything but “fair”; and fails to meet the “common sense“ test?
Is the impeachment action we've been witnessing the last week or so in the House of Representatives what our Founding Fathers intended? I don’t think so.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
