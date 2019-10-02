Backpack programs across Hampshire County are busy lining up weekend meals for students in need.
While Romney Elementary’s program is experiencing a cash crunch, the others in the county say they’re in OK shape financially – although they always appreciate extra donations.
“We’ve got a pretty good support system,” said Pastor Don Kesner, whose Christ Community Church runs the program for Augusta and Slanesville elementary schools.
Judy Bowyer of Capon Bridge United Methodist said the churches that rotate responsibility for filling the backpacks all seem to be getting the job done.
Meals go out to 106 students at the elementary and middle schools in Capon Bridge each week, up by about 20 percent from a year ago.
“We have several people in our church and some of the others have people that regularly donate to the program,” Bowyer noted.
“We stay afloat,” said Bonnie Stotler of Community Fellowship Church in Levels. “We are blessed, but we can always use extra.”
Community Fellowship takes the lead in organizing the program for John J. Cornwell Elementary.
At Hampshire High School, the Future Farmers of America pair up with the Mountaineer Food Bank to oversee the backpack donations, organized by Linda Moreland, agriculture education teacher.
“We’ve been doing really well with giving out food in the last two weeks,” Moreland said. “This year, we have 70 participants, and last year we only had 20.”
The program contact at Springfield-Green Spring could not be reached.
Romney Middle School is not participating in the backpack program this year.
