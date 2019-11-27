I am becoming more convinced that most Americans feel entitled.
I watch these young people talk about all that they deserve — free healthcare, free college, freedom to do what they want without consequences.
“Seventy percent of Millennials in a new poll say that they are somewhat or extremely likely to vote for a socialist candidate. The You.gov–Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation also found that 50 percent of Millennials, defined as between the ages of 23 and 38, and 51 percent of Generation Z, or those ages 16 to 22, have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of capitalism”.
I think these young people are missing something in their understanding of how life works. If it wasn’t for the capitalist, they would not be able to have all of the things they feel they are entitled to — free everything. Someone will have to produce jobs, produce a product, provide a service to enable them to get it for free.
They lack the knowledge of how communism and socialism work. Take from those who have and give to those who believe they are entitled only works for a very short time. Eventually those who provide everything they want free can no longer produce anything.
All you have to do is look at Venezuela and Cuba to know how socialism works — or rather doesn’t work — to see the utter failure of its philosophy. Both of these Western Hemisphere countries have economies that are a total failure.
State control of the economy by the nearly bankrupt Cuban government is both pervasive and economically inefficient in one of the world’s last Communist dictatorships and next in line is Venezuela.
Both counties have seized almost all of their country’s resources and for the most part run them into the ground. Poverty is rampart, and the people are enslaved by their county’s leadership.
I’m old enough to remember the Communist party’s statement that it realized it could not take America by force and that it would have to do it from within. This process began nearly 60 years ago and if Americans continues to let it move in this direction then we could face the same ill-fated life they have in these communist countries.
You might ask what this has to do with my title of this writing Thanksgiving. The problem starts with the lack of thankfulness and the selfishness of those who believe they are entitled to anything they want without the knowledge of how real-life works.
All they can see is me, me, me. I deserve, I deserve, I deserve and I shouldn’t have to work for it.
This mentality breeds slothfulness and laziness with unrealistic views of what they are worth. It breeds the lack of accountability and the desire to take what they want without a view of other people. It breads selfishness.
Unfortunately, I met a couple of these people recently who would rather argue their point then even entertain listening to another view; and I found them to be arrogant and selfish.
On the other hand, I had an opportunity to hang out with a few young people who were just the opposite. Hard-working, other-centered and willing-to-work to make things better for others.
These kids were thankful for life and all that they had. They didn’t feel entitled and were far from selfish. So, there is still hope for our nation.
As Thanksgiving is tomorrow, I have to say I for one am thankful. I have my health, good friends and family, and Jesus as my Lord and Savior. What more could a person ask for?
Happy Thanksgiving.
