CHARLESTON W.Va. — The 2019 ginseng season starts Sunday, Sept. 1 and continues until Nov. 30. A 2018 law introduced midseason requires all diggers to provide a government-issued photo ID to sell their ginseng to a registered dealer.
Ginseng is a slow-growing, perennial herb with seeds that take 2 years to germinate. Details on ginseng are available on the Division of Forestry website, https://wvforestry.com/ginseng-program/. The site includes a description of mature ginseng plants, rules for harvesting and hunter’s resources such lists of West Virginia ginseng dealers and weigh stations.
According to the Division of Forestry in 2018, 31 ginseng hunters were prosecuted for various illegal activities. The violations included digging out of season, buying and selling without a dealer’s permit, possess of ginseng younger than five years and digging without written permission. Fines for violating the law are no less than $500 and up to $1,000 for a 1st offense and $1,000 and not exceeding $2,000 for multiple offenses.
Poaching ginseng is illegal and threatens the survival of wild ginseng. Hunting for ginseng is not permitted in State Forests, State Parks or other state-owned public lands. Additionally, ginseng hunters must have written permission to dig the plants from private property.
By State law, only ginseng plants with 3 or more prongs are old enough to harvest. Ginseng digger are also required to replant the seeds from the parent plant in the spot where they harvested it to help continue the species’ growth.
In 2018 dealers purchased a total of 9,000 pounds harvested from around the state. The herb grows statewide and can be found in all 55 counties. Hunters have until March 31 to sell to a registered West Virginia ginseng dealer or have roots weight-receipted at one of the West Virginia Division of Forestry weigh stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.