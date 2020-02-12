KEYSER — No matter where you want to go or who you want to become, finding the right path can begin within the West Virginia University system during a Discover Potomac State Day event – an open house designed to help you explore the possibilities of college life and set your sights on the future you’ve imagined.
An assortment of engaging activities and events have been scheduled to give students the opportunity to experience college life during the next Discover Potomac State Day, being held on Monday, Feb. 17. A complimentary lunch and gift are provided to all participants.
“It’s your day to Discover Potomac State,” said Beth Little, dean of Enrollment Management and University Relations. “Ask questions of our faculty and staff, chat with current students, and tour our beautiful campus. We’ll help you find your path while getting a taste of college life. Our goal is to help you achieve your goals, so we want you to have the best college experience possible.”
Discover Potomac State Day kicks off with registration and refreshments from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center, followed by a welcome from the president at 9:30. Participants then move onto Information Stations and the Academic and Information Fairs located around campus.
Application reviews, along with on-the-spot admission decisions, will be made during Discover PSC Day, so visitors are encouraged to bring their high school or college transcripts with them.
Participating students who have already applied for admission and those students that apply during the event will be entered into a $500 tuition scholarship drawing. All participants will have the opportunity to win a $500 book scholarship as well.
Although prior registration is not required, the college encourages registering in advance by visiting http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. To register or obtain additional information regarding the event, call the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or visit go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.