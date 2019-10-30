Hampshire High School lost one of its own last weekend.
A sophomore from Capon Bridge apparently took her own life, authorities said. Condolences and tributes to the sophomore poured into the Facebook page of her mother.
The school system issued a brief statement on the situation Monday.
“Hampshire County Schools mourns the loss of one of our students over the weekend. Hampshire County Schools is a very close community. Any loss of life is a loss to our entire community, whether or not we know the individual personally,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said in the announcement.
Schools observed a moment of silence for her on Tuesday and students were asked to wear yellow in her honor. Grief counselors were available to help students and staff.
Funeral arrangements were being made Tuesday at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory.
