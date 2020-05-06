The Romney Project’s Blue Bell Morning Sparkle mural on the former B-Belle’s Boutique building has been included in the Spring 2020 edition of ArtWorks West Virginia, a quarterly magazine published by the Division of Culture and History
The magazine credits artist John D’Amico, noting his medium was Sherwin-Williams latex paint.
* * *
It’s a week for honoring not just moms, but Mexican independence and Star Wars as well.
Sunday will be Mothers Day, the 2nd Sunday of May. Tuesday was Cinco de Mayo and Monday was Star Wars Day – May the Fourth be With You.
* * *
Potomac State College will conduct its 117th Commencement as a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 9) at wvu-psc.stageclip.com.
All faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends of the college and the community-at-large are invited. Since the virtual ceremony will be a broadcast and not a video conference, there is no limit to the number of people who can view it and there is no login information required. The ceremony will be closed captioned.
Graduates were invited to provide a personal message and a photo/video clip to be used in a virtual procession as part of the online ceremony. This content will be shareable on social media following the ceremony. Graduates were also polled as to their interest in attending an in-person December 2020 or May 2021 Commencement ceremony.
* * *
If you pick up Maryland Public Television from Channel 31 in Hagerstown, you need to rescan your TV to pick up the signal. The station was 1 of several in the region that changed frequencies May 1 to comply with an FCC order.
* * *
The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is a penny cheaper this week at $1.71 a gallon, AAA East Central reports.
After weeks of steady gasoline stock increases, the Energy Information Administration reports a decline of 1.3 million barrels to total regional levels at 72.5 million barrels.
Prices range from $1.48 in Weirton to $1.89 in Bridgeport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.