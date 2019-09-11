KEYSER — A pair of Hampshire County residents are among the 30 indicted by a Mineral County grand jury last week.
• Geoffrey Jordan Shears of Springfield was charged with the use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct; distribution, exhibiting and possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; 2 counts of burglary and 2 misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
• Quaid Dalton Welburn of Romney was charged with 2 counts of grand larceny and 2 counts misdemeanor destruction of property.
In addition, James Robert Curran of Burlington was charged with reckless fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot, driving on a revoked or suspended license and operation of vehicle without evidence of registration.
