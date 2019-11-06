Hampshire County’s economic growth may fit into the saying of a rising tide lifts all boats.
Observations from an economic forecaster with WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research show big economic boosts to the north, east and south of the county, but none directly here.
“Our forecast for the area shows fairly slow growth overall, but with some positive things to look forward to over the next several years,” said Brian Lego, an assistant professor with the bureau.
Those positives all have Hampshire County on the fringe, not in the middle.
Take road construction.
“The Corridor H announcements are another part of the picture and although the road miles being worked on isn’t large, the project will go on for several years,” Lego noted.
Corridor H will connect I-81 in Virginia with I-79 in central West Virginia when it’s complete. Work remains in Virginia and eastern Hardy County as well as Tucker County.
The good news to the north is Northrup Grumman’s decision to add 500 jobs to Rocket Center in Mineral County.
That will bring in “several hundred” high-paying jobs to the region, Lego noted.
From the east comes the growth of the Washington metropolitan area.
“Development of the greater Washington area’s economy along with some improvements in infrastructure should bring in people to settle in places like Hampshire County, but continue to work in Winchester, Hagerstown, etc.,” Lego said.
Agriculture will remain a mainstay of the Hampshire economy, Lego said, but at much the level it performs now.
“In terms of creating faster growth that is likely more difficult to envision just given the sector’s structural performance both regionally and nationally,” he said.
Lego pointed to facts about the population here that are an impediment to economic growth.
“The region tends toward a higher median age and smaller share of workers who are in the prime working-age years (25 to 54),” he pointed out.
Even with construction of Corridor H and other infrastructure improvements, he said, “the region is still generally isolated and lacks major urban centers that are viewed as crucial to attracting more dynamic employers and younger people.”
WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Forecasting will put the area into sharper focus when a strategic plan for the 5-county economic development is released.
The plan sprang out of the closure of the U.S. Naval station in Pendleton County and covers that county along with Hardy, Grant, Mineral and Hampshire.
