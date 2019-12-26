Silent Heroes
Editor:
Jervus B. Medley of Summers County was a kind-hearted and a loving man who helped anyone no matter what their skin color was in the little community of Lovern, W.Va., that was in need, and he was one of the farmers that helped donate land, and along with the other farmers in that location, and asked nothing in return. And he did it out of the goodness of his heart and iddn’t want his name mentioned either.
That land is Pipestem Park. He had a temper just like Devil Anse Hatfield when crossed. And to the silent heroes of Hampshire County, who helped me: Bill Roomsburg, who was my FFA teacher; Sterling Method, Billy Parker, Bob Calvert, high school principal who tried to keep me on the right track; the Paul Williams family, John Dan Sitar, Dave Greene who has the service station, the people at Romney Diner who are like family to me, Mark Wolford of Mountain Top Service Center, John Hott who made me finish high school here, the other father figure was Jack Ruckman and last, but not least, were Sgt. Ralph Hartman, who put me in the Army and Jim Parks, who was rough and tumble, and the Jack See family.
These are good people who help people and ask for nothing in return. One more thing: you don’t find people like that every day.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
