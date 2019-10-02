ROMNEY — The Romney program that sends weekend meals home with 122 students every week has plenty of help loading backpacks.
But if donations don’t come in, there won’t be anything to stuff.
The group just loaded three weeks’ worth of food at a cost of $1,300 and now has less than $3,000 in the bank.
“It’s just the beginning of the school year,” said Dorothy Kengla, one of the organizers.
“We’re not seeing the same level of giving as previously,” added Sharon Saville.
The women said fewer cash donations are coming in and those that are have been smaller.
The group prefers cash donations to food gifts for a couple of reasons.
For one thing, the program’s buyers make the money go further.
“They’ll buy at their grocery store and it’s twice the price we’d pay,” Saville said.
For another, sometimes the donated items just don’t work in this setting.
“Everything has to be individual,” she noted, so a big box of cereal just won’t do. The group donates anything it can’t use to the food pantry.
Then there’s nutrition.
“We’re very picky on what we buy,” Kengla said. “We try to keep the food as wholesome as we can.”
To lend a hand, stop by any branch of FNB Bank and let a teller know you want to donate to the Romney Backpack program.
To volunteer, call Saville at 304-822-5863 or Kengla at 304-496-7168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.