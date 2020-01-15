Fellow Citizens:
I would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy to serve as your Sheriff of Hampshire County. I’ve been serving in Law Enforcement for over 20 years, starting my Law Enforcement career as a Hampshire County Deputy in December 1999.
I’m a graduate of the 109th West Virginia State Police Basic Training Academy Class. Prior to entering my law enforcement career, I attended Shepherd College and graduated with my Bachelors of Science degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice.
I previously served as your sheriff from 2005 through 2012. Since 2013 I’ve been serving as the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.
I’m a lifelong resident of Hampshire County, being born and raised in Purgitsville. My wife Kelly and I currently reside near Romney, where we are raising our four children on our family farm.
I look forward to seeing many of you throughout this New Year and I respectfully ask for your support during the campaign season and beyond.
Sincerely,
Nathan J. Sions
