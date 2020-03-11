Mind-boggling
Editor:
Doesn't it just boggle one's mind at the crazy political stuff that comes out of Washington, D.C. politicians? No matter how absurd, grievous, or downright criminal, the rank and file of each political party lock arms in support of the offending member.
Senator Joe Manchin, WV, from a conservative red State voted to impeach President Trump? He said he really wanted to censure the President not vote for impeachment, clearly implying there was not enough evidence to remove President Trump. No matter what Senator Manchin's conscience dictated, or what his West Virginia constituents voiced, he couldn't stand the pressure of leader Schumer and voted lock-step with the democrat party against his implied belief. Voting for impeachment, to remove President Trump from office, for what?
Now that Senator Manchin's democrat leader Schumer has threatened violence against two Supreme Court Justices, where does Manchn stand regarding the Schumer statement? Here is the quote from Senator Schumer at a pro-choice abortion rally in front of the US Supreme Court.
Quote “I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” unquote.
Does Senator Manchin think Schumer should be censured or perhaps worse? Compare Schumer's violent statement directed at two Supreme Court Justices and what President Trump said in a normal foreign policy phone call to the President of Ukraine....where is the crime?
Senator Manchin appears conflicted between political party loyalty and loyalty to West Virginia constituents?
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
