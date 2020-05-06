Numbers stable, reopening begins
Hampshire County has begun moving out of crisis mode from the COVID-19 pandemic and back toward business as usual — whatever the new norm is.
“Everything’s gone fairly smooth so far,” said Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department.
With 1 active case identified in the county, Shoemaker’s Health Department last week dropped the extra restrictions that the County Commission put in place April 14.
Group gatherings of 10 people are now permitted (instead of no more than 5) and square-footage restrictions on the number of people allowed in businesses were relaxed.
Then, on Monday, businesses — from haircutters to outdoor dining to personal services — began reopening here and across the state.
“We haven’t had any issues or complaints about businesses that have reopened,” Shoemaker said. “We’re hoping everyone is responsible and tries to limit their contacts as much as they possibly can.”
Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to open the state’s economy back up has wellness centers poised to open as of next Monday.
But Trina Cox, who heads the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, said her facility at Sunrise Summit won’t be open to the general public until June 1 at the earliest.
She said the governor’s order covers only physical therapy and rehab services.
“The fitness side remains closed,” she said.
Until then, her staff is weeding through new procedures and restrictions to meet social distancing requirements. She said the facility will need to make sure it has access to paper and cleaning supplies to operate.
Testing numbers in the county remain good compared to many spots around the state and nation.
All 83 residents and 126 staff members at the county’s 2 nursing homes have been tested. All results were negative.
In addition, the county has 125 other negative tests. Of the 8 positives, 6 are now declared recovered after a woman made it through Tuesday without displaying symptoms for a week.
The only active case was diagnosed last Thursday. The county’s death toll remains at 1.
The governor cleared the way last week for hospitals to resume elective surgery and for dentists to resume practice. Tests were ordered for all daycare workers.
Then this Monday, a slew of small businesses were allowed to open. The list includes businesses with less than 10 employees, professional services by appointment only, hair and nail salons, barbershops, dog groomers, outdoor dining restaurants and churches and funerals with limited gathering size and social distancing.
