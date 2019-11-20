More than 55 million people are planning a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.
This will be the 2nd-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005. Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year, a 2.9-percent increase.
The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at 4 times longer than normal in major metro areas.
“The strong economy is giving many Americans the confidence to head out and visit their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Millions in our region will be hitting the roads and skies to create long-lasting memories.”
The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 1.
In the South Atlantic region that includes West Virginia, 10.1 million people are expected to travel with the vast majority, 9.2 million, doing so by car. Nearly 750,000 will fly.
For the 49.3 million Americans traveling by automobile, AAA predicts major delays throughout the week, peaking Wednesday with trips taking as much 4 times longer as commuters mix with travelers.
Gas prices have been fluctuating recently, but are currently trending a dime cheaper than the national average at this time last year. This is giving Americans a little extra money to spend on travel and motivating millions to take road trips. For the majority of Americans, AAA expects gas prices to be fairly similar to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, which averaged $2.57.
More than 368,000 motorists will call AAA nationwide for assistance at the roadside this Thanksgiving holiday, with dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts as the leading calls.
If you’re flying on the Monday before Thanksgiving, a recent analysis of flight booking data from the last 3 years revealed that flying the Monday before Thanksgiving is the best option for travelers. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.
Travelers can also save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the week’s lowest average price per ticket ($454).
Holiday road trippers should budget more for a rental car this year, which have reached their highest prices on record for the Thanksgiving holiday (since 1999) at $75 per day.
Travelers will also pay a bit more at AAA Two Diamond hotels, where prices are 1% more than last year, or $125 per night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Three Diamond hotels has fallen 5% to an average nightly cost of $158.
The theme parks of Orlando and southern California, and other warm-weather destinations will see an influx of travelers looking to escape the start of winter.
Florida is home to 4 of the top 10 destinations, and Hawaii twice graces the list of top destinations in the U.S. this Thanksgiving, based on advance AAA national travel bookings.
For those travelers planning an international vacation for Thanksgiving, sandy beaches are their destinations of choice. Nassau, Bahamas; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica are AAA’s top international destinations this Thanksgiving, with Munich, Germany rounding out the top 5.
