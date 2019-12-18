Workshops bring musicians, students together
CAPON BRIDGE – The door is always open and musicians are always welcome at the Cat and the Fiddle music school in Capon Bridge, especially during music workshops like the one taught by Bill Wellington on Dec. 7.
“These workshops are part of our mission to support our local musicians and provide an education for non-musicians,” Cat and the Fiddle owner Dakota Karper said.
Originally from Kirby, Karper moved back into the area in 2017 and started teaching fiddle from her home. Since opening, the music school has now grown to include instruction in banjo, guitar, cello, mandolin, vocals, bass, piano and fiddle.
Karper said the workshops provide an opportunity to support local and traveling musicians while giving students not yet ready to commit to long-term lessons a chance to learn.
Over the past few years, the community of Capon Bridge, population 371, has become a hotbed of musical activity, attracting musicians of all different ages and skill levels. This is widely attributed to both the opening of the Cat and the Fiddle in July and the River House community arts and music venue, which opened its doors in mid-2017.
Workshops like Saturday’s usually feature a sit-down lesson followed by a concert featuring the visiting teacher at the River House later.
“It’s really taken off,” Karper said. “It’s been a wonderful thing collaborating with the River House.”
“Each teacher has a unique way of teaching,” Karper said. “There are a lot of forms which classes can take.”
She said that there are typically 3 types of workshops taught at the Cat and the Fiddle:
Old-time music like Wellington’s is often taught by ear, Karper said, which means the music is played then repeated back.
Those taught by local musician Paul Hammerton focus more on the lecture style of musical theory, which teaches how musical styles fit together.
Lastly, Karper said Jim Morris recently taught a “how to build your own can-jo” workshop where students learned how to make banjoes out of recycled cans.
Fees vary by class type, usually between $20 and $35. This fee is then split between the music school and the musician teaching the workshop.
For Wellington, who knew Karper as a child during his time producing Radio Woof, getting to be part of this program with her is a pleasure.
“I think it’s a really great thing she’s doing,” Wellington said. “It’s great to see someone of her generation doing this.”
Wellington said his lesson focused on teaching how to be an old-time band member. He said the 3 core instruments of any old-time string band are the banjo, fiddle and guitar.
He has played all 3 in different bands in the past, and he was able to teach each instrument since 2 fiddles, 2 guitars and 1 banjo showed up to learn.
He also praised the facilities at the Cat and the Fiddle for its abundance of teaching rooms and welcoming atmosphere.
Those interested in the Cat and the Fiddle’s workshops can check the school’s website at www.thecatandthefiddle.com, which is updated constantly.
While Karper said the school tries to put on 1 workshop each month, she said scheduling depends on what musicians are performing and who are available. Especially with winter coming, checking for updates is highly recommended.
The Cat and the Fiddle is also running an enrollment special until Christmas: sign up for a workshop and receive a free T-shirt from the music school.
