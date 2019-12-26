The father and son killed in a head-on collision were laid to rest last week as the driver of the other vehicle recovered in the hospital.
Three-year-old Kasyn Cash Stotler and his father, Shawn Michael Bruce Stotler, 24, were celebrated in a funeral service at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge on Friday evening.
Pastor Dale Myers of Covenant Baptist Church at Sunrise Summit led the service.
Kasey Mowery of Augusta underwent surgery at Winchester Medical Center the day after the accident. A Facebook post by her husband, Randy, midweek said a pin was put in her hand and an additional fracture was found in her ankle, requiring her to stay off her right leg for 6 to 8 weeks.
Shawn Stotler was headed east on U.S. 50 around 8:30 a.m. on that Monday morning when West Virginia State Police say his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the centerline and struck Mowery’s westbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse head-on.
The accident occurred by the roadside park just east of Hampshire High School.
Stotler was not wearing a seatbelt and Kasyn was not in a restrained car seat, State Police said.
