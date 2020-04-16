Gov. Jim Justice opened his press conference this afternoon announcing the 13th death from COVID-19 in West Virginia, a 50-yr-old female in Berkeley County.
Gov. Justice, "We have failed in that effort," when discussing nursing home outbreaks. "There is no excuse for that and I'm not going to tolerate it." Justice stated if people were not doing the things they're supposed to do to contain these things, they're going to be gone.
DHHR is sending out $69 millions dollars in direct payment checks to hospitals in West Virginia because community hospitals have had to cancel elective procedures and that has hurt them financially.
The federal $625 million dollars was sent from federal government to the state of West Virginia and the other half will be coming next week. 45% of these dollars are supposed to go to the counties and the cities.
$1,250,000,000 is supposed to be given to each state from the federal government, with $237 billion left available and up for grabs for each state.
"If we can find ways to tap into that, we may end up with more than $1.25B. We may not be able to use half of it. But this is in my wheelhouse and we're gonna be OK with this," said Justice.
"I've told you over and over it's my goal to get us back to work and a life like we had before, but - but, but but -- my No. 1 job is to protect you as best i can."
