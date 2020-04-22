ROMNEY — “Sustainable and going to do ok” once we are past the COVID-19 crisis, Hampshire County may even find new opportunities, Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson said optimistically last week.
She was chairing the Development Authority’s April board meeting, done by conference call last Wednesday. Much of the meeting dealt with current problems of small business owners in what Johnson described as “a very fluid environment.”
Johnson said they were finding most businesses doing well for now, but concerned about the consequences if COVID-19 restrictions carry through the middle of May.
Problems reaching out to businesses without an active chamber of commerce and confusion over federal aid programs have hampered the authority’s efforts to help.
Most businesses contacted have been aware of resources, though communication with them has been made more difficult since the Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce shut down late last year.
When the county gets past the crisis, Johnson recommended revisiting the need for a chamber of commerce, since the county is “100 percent small business.”
Government relief programs are not providing easy access to hoped-for relief, representatives of local banks agreed. The bankers did not always identify themselves as they participated in the conference call, but reported similar problems.
“Everything’s subject to change,” said FNB Bank President Travis Delaplain, adding that “everyone’s just trying to keep up with it.”
Bank representatives are seeing a lot of inconsistencies — “and every time they change the rules, it dings our reputation,” said another banker. One of the biggest problems has been lack of clarity regarding forgiveness of loans.
Response is slow, and government programs are running out of money. Delaplain urged business owners to talk also with their local bank, no matter what government guarantees are being offered.
Johnson reported placing grant applications for 2 Romney Business Park projects on hold — one for relocating the Potomac Eagle and the other for fiber optic service.
They will not be ready to meet a May 18 deadline for submitting a BUILD grant application to fund Phase 1 of the Potomac Eagle plans, Johnson said, both because Potomac Eagle owners Robert and Celeste Frantzen had concerns about the purchase agreement the authority offered for property in the business park, and because more detailed plans must be developed before they can submit a grant proposal.
Johnson said her contacts on the federal level say the grant application deadline may be extended, but she expects the next round of grants to give preference to COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure projects.
She will continue to work with the Frantzens and they may instead apply for a grant to design the project.
A grant application to fund fiber optic for the Romney Business Park has been put on hold because the authority was able to confirm that Frontier has already laid fiber in the park.
“If something came in tomorrow, I know they could connect with Frontier and be served well,” Johnson said.
Plans for demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital have also been put on hold until the COVID-19 crisis is over and results of the school bond levy are known.
Work continues on the industrial access road for the Capon Bridge Technology Park. Rob Milne reported Thrasher received a construction stormwater permit from the Department of Environmental Protection April 13 and anticipates being ready to go to bid in May.
Authority members will wait for Milne’s cost estimates, expected in May, to decide whether to build an access road in one continuous loop, including an expensive stream crossing, or as 2 separate dead-end roads, adding turnaround space for trucks.
Milne pointed out they could also do the road in stages, constructing 2 separate roads now and hoping to join them later.
