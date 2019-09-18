ROMNEY — Ronnie and Connie Evans are asking for your help again.
Or maybe that’s finally.
The Romney couple saw their home on the town’s north side burn to the ground last October. The community rallied around them in their hour of need.
“We had a lot of people that volunteered different help — electricians, plumbers, someone with flooring,” Connie said.
Now, 11 months later, they’re ready for that help, but can’t recall who promised what, so they’re asking whoever said they’d help to step forward — again.
“Anything they can help us with to finish the inside,” said Ronnie, who has done much of the exterior work himself.
The year since the fire has been tough for the Evanses. Ronnie had a stroke in May and can no longer work. Connie was in a car wreck last week, although it was “just aches and pains,” not serious injury.
Funds donated last fall combined with the $30,000 homeowners insurance they had paid to clear the lot on Williams Street and buy a packaged home that Ronnie has led the construction on.
Now the funds are depleted, but the house stands unfinished.
Their daughter, Mary Keister, started a gofundme account for the Evanses called “rebuilding our home.” As of Monday it had $425 pledged toward its $10,000 goal.
Ronnie said he’s eager to get on with the job.
“Right now I have plenty of time, but it’s coming up with the stuff to finish it,” he said, noting “I’ve saved a lot of labor.”
To contact Ronnie and Connie Evans call 304-703-2604.
The fire last Oct. 23 took down the Evans home in 2 stages.
An alarm at 6:15 p.m. sent crews from Romney, Springfield Valley, Fort Ashby and Augusta to the home at 11 Williams Ave. in Romney.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said firefighters confined the fire to a dryer, washroom and part of the kitchen with heat and smoke damage throughout the house that had been the Evans home for 40 years.
Ronnie Evans estimated the damage at that point at $30,000.
“I had the family inside the house. We talked about it,” Parsons said. “They were anxious to get started rebuilding.”
The last crew cleared the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Then, at 10:19 p.m., a 2nd call for 11 Williams Ave. came to 911.
Ronnie was on his way to McDonald’s for a sweet tea when he saw a fire truck headed north.
“By the time I got back it was 90 percent gone,” he said.
Parsons said the structure was “fully involved” when crews arrived.
“The roof had already collapsed,” he said. The house was a complete loss.
Ronnie Evans badly burned a hand when he ran into the burning house looking for Connie, who had already escaped with their daughter and grandchild.
“You can replace items, but you can’t replace a human,” he said afterward. “I thank God it didn’t happen at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning where we wouldn’t have gotten out.”
