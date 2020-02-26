John D. Rohrbaugh, announces his candidacy for Hampshire County Magistrate. Rohrbaugh, who is seeking a second term, is running unopposed in Division 1.
Rohrbaugh holds a Bachelor’s Degree from West Liberty State University and a Master’s Degree from American Public University, in Criminal Justice. Rohrbaugh is a 1993 graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy, as well as, having past service in the United States Army Reserve.
Rohrbaugh has over 27 years of combined law enforcement and judicial experience in Hampshire County, having served as a deputy sheriff/chief deputy in the past. Rohrbaugh acted as the DARE officer for the county in 2000-2001, teaching the DARE curriculum in elementary schools throughout the county. Regarding the county’s youth, Rohrbaugh has also been involved with Hampshire County Little League, where he volunteered, as both a coach and umpire for the league, in the past.
In addition to his current duties as Magistrate, he has also served as the Chief Probation Officer in the 22nd Judicial Court. During his tenure as the Chief Probation Officer, Rohrbaugh served as an elected member of the Executive Committee with the West Virginia Association of Probation Officers.
He has also been selected in the past, by the West Virginia Supreme Court’s Administrative Office, Probation Division, to serve on the Court’s Allocation Committee, which made recommendations regarding probation staffing needs to the Justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court.
Regarding his service as a Magistrate, Rohrbaugh states, “Magistrates are tasked with various responsibilities, to include issuing arrest warrants, hearing evidence in criminal and civil cases, issuing emergency protective orders in domestic cases, as well as, setting bail in criminal cases, and conducting emergency juvenile proceedings, to mention some of the responsibilities.”
Rohrbaugh is grateful for the opportunity that has been afforded to him by the citizens of Hampshire County. The position is both challenging, as well as, demanding. In this regard, he states, “I look forward to my continued service as Magistrate, as well as, my continued service to the citizens of Hampshire County.”
Rohrbaugh can be reached by phone at (304) 822-8009 or (304) 261-2414. Thanks for your support.
