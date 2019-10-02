Our friend Charlie Hall, who embodies history, emailed over an item from the Jan. 4, 1922 Review last week.
It seems that 97 years ago this paper was noting that 66 checks to mail order houses — think Sears and Montgomery Ward — had been processed by the banks in Romney, “which indicates many of our citizens are not dealing with home merchants.”
The Review went on to ask, “Is this the fault of the purchaser or of the merchants?”
Coincidentally, that bit of history landed on our desk the same day as the school system’s latest annual financial report, for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The report includes a list of every vendor the schools paid money to.
It makes for interesting reading, starting with the $69,138.40 spent on Amazon in 12 months.
I can hear folks asking why the schools couldn’t have spent that money locally.
Without even looking at specific invoices, I think there are two pretty obvious answers.
First is that whatever was being bought on Amazon was probably simply not available locally. Where would you go in Hampshire County to buy school and office supplies?
Second is even if whatever was being bought was available locally, there’s a huge likelihood that it would cost more here than it does online.
I just bought a brother-in-law an 8-inch tablet to replace one that burned out. The Best Buy in Winchester wanted $50 more for it than Amazon did, and that included free 1-day shipping.
Talk about a no-brainer.
But also, don’t think that buying on Amazon means the local economy gets no help. You’d be wrong on a couple of counts.
First, those Amazon items — and all those other Internet purchases — have to be delivered right to your doorstep. Those deliveries require local drivers, who earn a solid salary. Those vehicles require local maintenance and repair.
And — although it’s not the case for the school — Amazon orders to Romney all contribute to the town’s 1-percent sales tax. Online orders are a good chunk of the quarterly payment from the state.
Romney uses the money to help pave streets and other improvements to boost the town.
Don’t forget, Capon Bridge is adding the 1-percent sales tax next July 1.
The vendor list goes on and on. You can peruse the entire notice back in Section D.
You’ll find small payments to a lot of local people and some whopping big amounts too — like the $99,985.40 to Cintas Corp. that included entryway rugs at the schools.
That bill is being cut for this year, thanks to board action in August that has the schools buying the rugs and a cleaner.
I’m glad our school board and administration watch how they spend our tax money as carefully as they do. It’s nice when they can spend that money locally, but it’s even better that they spend it wisely, wherever the vendor happens to be.
