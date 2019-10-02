ROMNEY — Jody Barnes thinks she has an improvement on the hide-a-rock fad of a couple summers ago.
She wants to hide a book.
Technically, the 4th-grade teacher at Romney Elementary School wants to hide dozens and dozens of books for folks to find, read and hide again.
OK, technically, technically, she wants the 56 students in her two English-language arts classes to pick their favorite books, write a letter about why they love the book, put the letter and book in a zip-lock bag and hide it.
The bags will also include a list so the finder can sign and date it before hiding it again. In Barnes’s best-possible scenario, finders will post a picture to the Romney PTO Facebook page.
“I heard about the idea on Facebook from a post that was from somewhere in the UK, and I thought, ‘Why are we not doing this here?’”
The students will get a grade on the letter they write.
“The point of choosing a favorite book is to share it with others,” Barnes said. “It could be a pre-K book like ‘Good Night, Moon’ because Grammie read it to them every night when they were little, or ‘Charlotte's Web’ because they love Fern, or a Percy Jackson novel that they loved.”
Barnes has her reasons for the project – and also a need for some adult support.
She has requested $120 from the Romney Elementary School PTO to help buy the books, which she can get cheap through Scholastic Book Club.
“But books are expensive, and with 56 students, that money will not cover the expenses,” she acknowledged.
A more realistic figure is $300.
As for those reasons, Barnes starts with fostering the love of reading.
“Second, I want to encourage to share with others, and to show the value of sharing something you love with others,” she said. “There is great joy in sharing something that you love with others and watching them delight in it too. It teaches empathy. I want to develop a sense of community within our small world here in my beloved Hampshire County.”
Finally, she wants to show the students just how we are all connected in this world.
“Imagine the excitement the kids will have when they see just how far their book might travel,” she said.
If you want to help, call Jody Barnes at Romney Elementary School, 304-822-3018.
