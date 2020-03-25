ROMNEY — Hampshire County declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning, though as yet there is no confirmed coronavirus case in the county.
The declaration was signed by County Commission President Bob Hott, at the request of county Emergency Management Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm. Hott explained that the county is “not in a panic mode,” but is declaring a state of emergency so that the county can get emergency supplies and apply for reimbursement of added expenses due to the virus.
County Health Department Administrator Stephanie Shoemaker reported that 15 people have been tested by her department so far, with 5 tests negative and the results pending for the other 10. It takes about a week to get results.
However, she cautioned that local health providers have been sending patients to Maryland and Virginia for testing because guidelines for testing are less restrictive there. She hopes they would warn the county health department if a resident tested positive, but cannot guarantee this.
If you think you might have the virus, see your primary care physician first, Shoemaker urged, and follow their directions. They can decide whether you should be tested, using a flow chart developed by the CDC, and recommend a testing site.
Most of the rest of the meeting was devoted to discussing how to keep county employees safe, while providing essential government services.
County offices are locking doors or otherwise restricting access. They ask that people in need of service check their websites (linked to the county’s hampshirewv.com site) for instructions, and call ahead.
Shoemaker recommended that they follow the health department’s procedures, doing as much as possible by phone and email, and seeing people by appointment only. She encouraged everyone to avoid meeting face-to-face whenever possible.
County Clerk Eric Strite had already closed off the back door to the courthouse, requiring people to enter through the front door, where a sign directed them to a hand-washing station before proceeding farther.
He was considering further measures, from finding a way to place a phone or video doorbell outside the front door to locking the door and posting a phone number to call.
Strite announced that recycling has been suspended, and the recycling center closed.
Sheriff John Alkire was considering ways that access might be restricted to the building housing the sheriff’s and assessor’s offices. He said the 4 deputies working in the satellite office located in the old Capon Bridge Middle School have been instructed to stay out of the main sheriff’s office, so that if someone in one of the offices becomes sick, he will not have to quarantine his whole staff.
County offices are having staff work from home as much as possible, and trying to keep workers at the recommended 6 feet apart while in the office. Employees are being allowed to use sick leave and vacation time, and it was hoped that reducing contact with the public would make nervous employees more willing to come to work.
The county judicial center is already closed except for emergency traffic (including domestic violence, mental hygiene and felonies), Judge Charles Carl reported. The order was passed down by the state Supreme Court.
The judicial center is maintaining a skeleton staff, and people are being screened at the door, where there is a telephone to call in. All court cases have been postponed to April 10, and all judicial deadlines are being extended as well.
At the end of the meeting, the County Commission voted to approve the county budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, while acknowledging a great deal of uncertainty about what the situation will be then.
