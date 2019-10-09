How mast production in this region* compares to the 47-year average

Hard mast

Beech   101

Red/black oak    39

Scarlet oak        35

Walnut               32

Hickory              +24

Yellow poplar     + 8

Scrub oak          -22

Chestnut            -70

White oak          -72

 

Soft mast

Grape                 44

Apple                 37

Sassafras          27

Crabapple          25

Dogwood           5

Hawthorne         4

Greenbrier              2

Black cherry       2

Blackberry          -11

Other                 -33

*Ecological region 1 includes Hampshire, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Grant and Pendleton counties.

