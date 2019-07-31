MARTINSBURG — Three Petersburg residents have pled guilty to distributing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines across the Potomac Highlands.
Melanie Lyn Outen, Ted Alexander Voss and Michael Dean Smith made the pleas in federal court last week.
Outen, 47, pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. She admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of pure meth between January and June in Grant County and elsewhere.
Voss, 29, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He also admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of pure meth between January and June.
Smith, 49, pled guilty to a count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith admitted to distributing more than 69 grams of pure methamphetamine in May in Berkeley County.
Outen and Voss each face 5 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. Smith faces up to 20 years and a $1 million fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the cases. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Charles Town Police Department investigated. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.