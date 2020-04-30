Effective immediately, the Public Restriction Order due to COVID-19 that was put into place on April 14, 2020 is canceled. From this point forward Hampshire County will follow the current state standards for public health restrictions which include:
- Following Gov. Justice's Stay-at-Home Order
- The congregation of individuals shall be limited to no more than 10 persons and social distancing among individuals shall be no closer than 6 feet
- Number of persons per square footage in businesses
- Wear face coverings in public when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- Promoting telework when possible
